SHOCKING VIDEO: Man tries to set himself ablaze at Kabaa in Mecca

New Delhi: In a shocking incident at Mecca, Saudi Arabia, a man allegedly tried to set himself ablaze but was prevented from doing so by security officials.

The incident took place beside the Kaaba.

A video circulated on social media shows the person who was preparing to self-immolate by using gasoline. Worshippers and security officers thwarted his suicidal efforts and forced him to move outside.

Reports say the man appeared to be in his 40’s was arrested on Monday evening. His actions reportedly prove he is mentally ill and would have to face legal proceedings.

Security officials refuted rumours suggesting that the man entered the holy place to burn the Kaaba.