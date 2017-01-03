S. Korea dismisses China’s concern on Thaad deployment

Seoul, Jan 3 (IANS/Yonhap) South Korea reaffirmed on Tuesday that the planned deployment of an advanced US anti-missile system on its soil is a matter of national security, dismissing China’s concerns that the deployment could target it.

South Korea and the United States announced a plan in July to install a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) battery in a bid to better defend against threats from North Korea.

China strongly opposed the plan, saying that its strong radar system could hurt its strategic security interest.

“Thaad deployment is a sovereign and self-defence action aimed at protecting our people’s safety and lives from the evolving nuclear and missile threats from the North,” foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyck said.

“This is a grave matter of national security for which the government and the ruling and opposition parties should share a consensus and responsibility,” he added.

His remarks came in response to a question about a visit by eight South Korean lawmakers to China this week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

They are expected to talk about the Thaad issue during the three-day visit which starts from Wednesday.

The spokesman said that the ministry is keeping a close eye on the lawmakers’ trip and having necessary communication with them.