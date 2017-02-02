Pakistan placed JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, 37 others on Exit Control List

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday placed Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s name on the Exit Control List, two days after the Mumbai attack mastermind and his four aides were put under house arrest.

The Interior ministry has forwarded a letter to all provincial governments and the Federal Investigation Agency, which included names of 38 individuals placed on the list, preventing them from leaving the country. All of them were said to be linked with JuD or Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The ministry had “placed Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JUD) on the Watch List as per UNSC 1267 Sanctions and have listed these organisations in the Second Schedule of the ATA 1997 (as amended).”

“Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz are reportedly active members of the aforementioned organisations within the meaning of Section 11EEE(1) of the ATA 1997 (as amended),” read a notification issued by the ministry.

“As such, they must be placed under preventive detention,” it added.

Saeed has been placed under a 90-day house arrest. There have been reports that Islamabad has immense pressure from new US administration to take action against Saeed and his organisations.

Saeed was also put under house arrest after Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 but he was freed by court in 2009.