Estranged husband, Bolivian preacher and more: Plane hijackings in past decade

Hijackings like the one on Friday of a Libyan plane have become relatively rare since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States led to increased security.

The hijackers who diverted the plane on Friday to Malta released everyone on board and surrendered. A Libyan official claimed the men had sought asylum, but Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said they had not.

Two men used fake weapons to hijack a Libyan plane with 117 people on board and divert it to Malta. The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 was en route from Sabha in southern Libya to the capital Tripoli when it was taken over and forced to fly to Malta, sparking a four-hour runway standoff.

While they were initially thought to have used a real grenade and at least one pistol to stage the hijacking, it later emerged that the pair used fake weapons, a Maltese government statement said.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the two men, probably of Libyan nationality, were arrested. Libyan foreign minister Taher Siala from the fledgling national unity government said the two were supporters of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, whose death in 2011 has plunged Libya into chaos.