Dhaka, Jan 3 (IANS) A moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, on Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey said it measured 5.5 on the Richter scale but Indian Met Department said the intensity was 5.7, bdnews24 reported.

The epicentre was at Tripura’s Ambassa, 170 km northeast of Dhaka and originated at a depth of 36 km.

The tremor lasted for four to five seconds.