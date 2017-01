Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Woody Harrelson has confirmed his role in “Star Wars” Han Solo spin-off.

Asked if he would be playing Han Solo’s mentor in the spin-off, Harrelson told variety.com: “Yeah, I am.”

Like fellow “Star Wars” spin-off “Rogue One”, which has crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, the untitled Han Solo spin-off will be set prior to “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke will also star in the film. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to direct.