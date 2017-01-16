Vin Diesel wants to make Bollywood debut with Deepika

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel feels Bollywood cinema is all about making magic, and says he is willing to cross over to the Indian film industry with a project that stars Deepika Padukone.

Diesel got a better understanding about the world of Bollywood after working with Deepika in “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”.

“Just that the people who make these movies want to make magic like everybody else. I am not the type of person who finds differences in things; I like to find similarities in things,” hollywoodreporter.com quoted Diesel as saying.

When asked if given the chance, what kind of a role he would like to do in Bollywood, he said: “I’d do anything with Deepika Padukone in it!”

The actor had visited India last week for the premiere of “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”.

The movie, a new instalment in the “xXx” series after the 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 entertainer “xXx: State of the Union”, released in India on January 14, before anywhere else in the world. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.