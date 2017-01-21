Two killed as Saudi police raid terrorist hideouts in Jeddah

Riyadh, Jan 21 (IANS) Saudi police raided two hideouts of terrorists in Jeddah, in which two extremists died, the Saudi Interior Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed that the two dead men were using a rented accommodation in the city to manufacture bombs and explosive belts. The two blew themselves up after failing to escape.

A Saudi man and a Pakistani woman were arrested in the second hideout. The police recovered an incomplete bomb from the flat, Xinhua reported.

The raids were part of ongoing counterterrorism operations. Since the surfacing of the Islamic State militant group in 2014, Saudi Arabia has arrested 566 terrorists who formed eight sleeping cells, including six women.

The country also arrested five explosive experts, according to a report published on Saturday in Okaz local newspaper.