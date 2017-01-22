Train derailment: Odisha announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia



Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) The Odisha government on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of persons from the state who lost lives in the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government also announced free treatment to all Odiyas injured in the accident, said an official.

A total of 39 persons were killed and over 50 persons injured in the derailment near Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed. The Centre will give an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each.

The Centre will also give Rs 50,000 each to the grievously hurt and Rs 25,000 each to those with minor injuries.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Director General of Police (DGP) K.B. Singh and Health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda visited the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada and the accident spot to take stock of the situation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the officials to visit Rayagada and inquire after the health of the injured.