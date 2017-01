Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday told Odisha officials to meet the victims of the Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train which derailed in Andhra Pradesh.

The team led by Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi will visit Rayagada and meet the victims admitted in hospitals.

“I spoke to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to extend all support,” Patnaik said, expressing his grief over the death of passengers in the accident.