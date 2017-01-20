TN demonstrators demand Jallikattu before calling off protests

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Demonstrators on Friday said they will continue their protests across Tamil Nadu till Jallikattu, the ancient bull taming sport, is held in the state.

They are not satisfied with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam’s assurance that Jallikattu would be held in couple of days.

The protesting students at Chennai’s Marina Beach and also at Madurai categorically declared that they would call off their protest only after it takes place.

The protestors refused to heed to the request of senior police officials here to disperse after they read out Panneerselvam’s statement.

Panneerselvam on Friday said the state government would promulgate an ordinance to conduct Jallikattu and urged the demonstrators to withdraw their protests.

“The student protest is the culmination of the stand taken by the central government on various issues concerning Tamil Nadu like the Cauvery river water sharing, Jallikattu,” R.Arul, secretary, Pasumai Thayagam, a non-government organisation (NGO).

Perhaps the centre’s stand vis-A-vis Tamil Nadu on several issues was the tipping point for former World Chess Champion V.Anand to extend his support to Jallikattu and claim “Tamizhanda” (I am a Tamilian), Arul said.

“Normally people like Anand and others would always claim that they are Indians first,” Arul added.

He said the central government-whether it is headed by Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress-should accept the diversity of culture and civilisation that prevails in the country.

Arul also said there are no chances of the protest turning into a Tamil nationalist movement as those days are over.

“People are not supportive of such movements in Tamil Nadu,” he added.