Tamil techies in Kochi protest against Jallikattu ban

Kochi, Jan 20 (IANS) More than 300 information technology professionals from Tamil Nadu on Friday protested at the Infopark campus to demand the ban on Jallikattu be lifted.

Rallying on the main road in front of the Infopark campus, IT professionals and others working in nearby companies holding placards formed a human chain for some time in support of their demand before dispersing.

“No court or any government can intervene in this bull-taming sport, which has been part of the Tamil culture for ages. It should go forward…,” an IT professional told the media at the spot.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed not to pronounce its verdict on Jallikattu for a week in the wake of largescale protests in Tamil Nadu against the ban on the bull-taming sport.