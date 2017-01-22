Tamil Nadu holds Jallikattu

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu’s bull taming sport, was on Sunday held at Pudukottai and Erode districts and a bullock cart race in Coimbatore, organisers said.

But it did not take place in Alanganallur in Madurai district as no preparation had been done there, the organisers said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday said he would inaugurate the sport in Alanganallur town, which is famous for the sport.

His announcement came after the state government issued an ordinance amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to hold Jallikatttu, which was banned by the Supreme Court in May 2014.

“The government should have consulted the local community on holding the sport. This is a community sport like any temple festival, not a government or political function,” a Jallikattu group official said in Madurai. The people are demanding a permanent solution.”

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including in bullock cart races.

Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.

Meanwhile, the massive youth protest in Chennai’s Marina Beach entered its seventh day on Sunday.

The protest that started with a handful of a people on January 17 morning is now attracting lakhs to the beach daily. The number is expected to increase on Sunday.

On Sunday, R. Arul, Secretary of Pasumai Thayagam, told IANS: “All that the central government has to do is to remove bull from the list of performing animals mentioned in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Is issuing a notification such a big issue?”