Taalbelia music festival to start from January 26

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) With a perfect combination of music, arts and crafts, adventure sports and gastronomic delight, the first season of Taalbelia music festival is all set to enthral the visitors.

Taking place in Mandawa, Rajasthan, the four day extravagant will see artists like Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Rajasthani folk-singer Bhanwari, American saxophone artist George Brooks, Prem Joshua and band from Goa and many others performing at the event.

The event which aims to reinvent the concept of destination music festivals is also laden with adventure activities, safaris, workshops and others.

Apart from music, the event also gives visitors a chance to engage themselves into a culinary journey into the delicacies of Rajasthan along with Middle Asian, Mongolian and Mexican specialities.

The music festival which will run from January 26 to 29, is organised by marketing agency Event Crafter in joint collaboration with the erstwhile royal family of Mandawa.