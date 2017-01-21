Singer’s track dropped from show after gig for Trump

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Director Spike Lee says he was considering using a song by Grammy winning singer Chrisette Michele in an upcoming project but has decided against doing so following her decision to perform at the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Lee confirmed the news on Instagram stating he wanted to use “Black girl magic” in the upcoming “She’s Gotta Have It” series — based on his 1988 film of the same name, reports independent.co.uk

Michele stepped in as a performer following the news that Andy Grammer had backed out.

The singer posted a message on Twitter earlier this week, saying: “My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain.”