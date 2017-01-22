Rain, snow starts in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) Moderate rain and snowfall started on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather office announced.

“Widespread moderate rain and snowfall is likely to occur in the state up to January 26 under the influence of an active Western Disturbance (WD),” a Met official said.

Due to the heavy cloud cover there has been an overall improvement in the night temperatures.

The minimum temperature was minus 1.3 in Srinagar, minus 3.6 and minus 6.0 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 9.1, Katra 9.9, Batote 3.9, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 1 .5 as the night’s lowest temperatures.