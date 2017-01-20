Partly cloudy Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy morning here on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average for this time of the season.