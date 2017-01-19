Panneerselvan meets Modi amid protests against Jallikattu ban

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Amid massive protests in support of Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and urged him to promulgate an ordinance enabling the conduct of the ancient bull-taming sport.

However, Modi asserted that the matter was subjudice.

“The ban imposed on Jallikattu by the Supreme Court came up for discussion. While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a series of tweets.

“The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State Government,” it added.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including bullock-cart races.

Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.

The common complaint among the protest leaders was that the Supreme Court had insulted the Tamil culture by disallowing the sport.

In Tamil Nadu, the protests began on Tuesday morning following the arrest of protesters in Madurai district’s Alanganallur town well known for conducting the sport.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the animal’s hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps by the bull.

Protests also continued in Chennai’s Marina beach.