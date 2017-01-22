Ozzy Osbourne slept through driving test

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Singer Ozzy Ozbourne says that he once fell asleep during his driving test.

It took Ozbourne multiple attempts to be allowed to legally drive a car because he was often so “out of it”, and even after he obtained a licence, his wife Sharon kept a careful eye on him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I last drove four years ago. I’ve got an American driving licence and I bought a Ferrari, then went out on the p**s and Sharon went, ‘Oh no, you’re not having this’. It’s not a good idea is it, Ozzy Osbourne and a Ferrari? I took so many driving tests because I was so out of it. On one occasion, I nodded off during the test,” Ozbourne told Q magazine.

“When I woke up there was a note on the seat saying, ‘You have failed’,” he added.

Ozbourne and his wife split from him briefly last year after he was unfaithful to her, and though they are back together now, the Black Sabbath frontman admits they row all the time — but insists that is normal behaviour.

“Sharon last told me off about two hours ago. I’m always saying the wrong thing and putting my foot in my mouth. But when I hear those couples go, ‘We’ve been married for 35 years and never had an argument’, I go, ‘Sorry, you must be living on a different planet’. The night we got married, we had a row — it’s all part of the deal,” he said.