Olly Murs’ twin brother slams family

London, Jan 22 (IANS) Singer Olly Murs’s twin brother Ben Murs has slammed his kin for talking openly about his feud with the family.

The 32-year-old star’s brother was furious when his mother Vicky-Lynn spoke out about his feud with the family in a recent interview and has hit back, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“My parents wanted this bright, shiny Olly with the money who can give them the VIP lifestyle. They liked hanging around with Simon Cowell, or going to Bon Jovi concerts, they loved their VIP selfies,” Ben said.

“I’m not interested in anything like that, I have a lovely life with my wife and kids. I’ve worked hard, been to university and got a degree, I’ve never wanted anything from Olly.

“I can’t believe what my mum did by talking about my childhood. I was so upset when I read it. Why has my mum, the person who should defend me, said things that are hurtful and untrue?,” he said.

Olly and Ben’s bitter feud dates back to 2009, when Ben called the chart-topping pop star a “self-obsessed sell out” after he skipped his wedding to appear on the semi-final of “The X Factor”.