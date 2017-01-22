No question of my resignation, says Kerala Law Academy Principal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (IANS) Kerala Law Academy Principal Lekshmi Nair on Sunday said there was no question of her stepping down from the post and welcomed any probe by an independent agency into the law college’s functioning.

“We have nothing to hide; have no qualms against any probe by any agency,” Nair told reporters here.

Located in the state capital, the five-decade-old institution is a favourite with those wishing to pursue the law course that also offers evening classes.

For the past 11 days, students are protesting against her alleged “high-handedness”. They are on an indefinite strike in front of the campus to demand Nair’s resignation.

“There is no question of me stepping down; they know it’s not going to happen. We are prepared for talks with protesting students, but they should see to it that such talks are held in a peaceful atmosphere,” Nair said.

Meanwhile, two activists of Bharatiya Janata Party’s student wing barged into the hall when the press conference was in progress. Waving a black flag and shouting anti-Nair slogans, they squatted on the floor till the end of the presser.

A nine-member committee of the Syndicate members of the University of Kerala will visit the academy for two-days from Monday to look into complaints of students with regard to internal marks etc.

“Vested interests are behind the agitation; but we have nothing to hide. We have always answered all queries in the past and will continue to do so again,” the Principal said.