Nicole Richie doesn’t give style advise to sister

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Fashion designer Nicole Richie says her style is very different from younger sister Sofia’s, so she never gives her style advice.

“I’m very particular about my clothes. We (me and my sister) have different styles. I don’t know if I’ve given her any (style advice),” Richie told people.com.

But one area in which Richie, who has children –Harlow, nine, and Sparrow, seven, with husband Joel Madden, could offer advice is on having healthy hair.

After years of dying her locks various different colours, the former “Simple Life” star is now adopting a minimal approach and “doing nothing” with her tresses in order to get them back into good condition.

“Right now, I’m doing nothing (with my hair). I’m doing leave in conditioner, coconut oil and that’s it. I stopped straightening it. I was straightening it for a long time and I stopped –and basically stopped colouring it and just left it alone,” she said.

And now she’s getting older, Richie doesn’t want to let her hair grow too long and has given her locks a limit.

“I’m not trying to get any longer than my shoulders. I’m 35, let’s be honest, so I don’t really have that far to go,” Richie said.

If she does decide to give Sofia any fashion advice, she’s likely to tell the teenager to splash out on turtlenecks as she recently spoke of her love of the versatile garments.

“I like the turtleneck style and then I just layer summer dresses or even jumpsuits on top,”she said.