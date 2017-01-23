New American resistance: Springsteen on Women’s March

Perth, Jan 23 (IANS) Legendary singer Bruce Springsteen celebrated the Women’s March during his concert here, calling the people who marched in various cities “the new American resistance”.

“We are a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of women and men that marched yesterday in every city in America, and in Melbourne,” Springsteen said at the Perth concert on January 22, reports rollingstone.com.

A video of the tribute was later posted on social media.

Springsteen said: “(They) rallied against hate and division and in support of tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, healthcare, and immigrant rights. We stand with you. We are the new American resistance.”

On January 21, over a million people marched across the US and the world to show support for women’s rights and express their discontent over the election of US President Donald Trump.