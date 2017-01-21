NC walks out of J&K assembly

Jammu, Jan 21 (IANS) National Conference members on Saturday walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly accusing the government of failing to restore electric supplies across the state.

During the question hour, NC leader Ali Muhammad Sagar slammed the state government for not fulfiling its promise of providing unhindered power supply.

“You made this promise when Mufti Sahab (former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) was alive,” Sagar said.

In addition to scheduled power cuts, the people also faced unscheduled cuts, especially in the Kashmir Valley, he added.

The opposition MLAs later staged the walkout.