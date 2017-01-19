Muslim countries ‘must’ unite to help Rohingyas: Pakistan

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 19 (IANS) Pakistan’s top foreign policy advisor Sartaj Aaiz on Thursday urged the Muslim world to play an active role in helping the Rohingya Muslims in difficult times.

Aziz, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Foreign Affairs Advisor, was addressing a meeting here of Foreign Ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Council, on the plight of Rohingya Muslims, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

Aziz said Pakistan has always supported oppressed Muslim populations and consistently raised its voice against “human rights violations committed in Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine or any other part of the world”.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a letter to new UN Secretary General AntÃ³nio Guterres, called for intensification of diplomatic and moral pressure on the Myanmar government to grant the requisite rights to Rohingya Muslims and provide them relief.

The seasoned diplomat emphasised that the plight of Rohingya Muslims continues to pose a major challenge to the conscience of the international community.