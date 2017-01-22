Mumbai relatively safer, says Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut believes that Mumbai is relatively safer than any other city in the country.

Speaking at the Umang Mumbai Police Show, held especially for Mumbai Police on Saturday night, Kangana said: “Though we can’t say Mumbai is entirely safe and sound but it is relatively safer than other places. Other cities are quite in a hazardous situation.”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in “Rangoon”,

“We will start promoting the film next week. The entire team of ‘Rangoon’ and I feel happy that the trailer is being appreciated. Especially for the song ‘Bloody Hell’. People have never seen me dance in this way. I feel very happy for that,” she said.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj “Rangoon” is a period film set during World War II (1939-1945) and stars Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

The film supposedly portrays the life and times of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, Bollywood’s first original stuntwoman, still remembered for her fiery role in the movie “Hunterwali”.

The film is scheduled for release on February 24.