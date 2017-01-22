Modi’s schemes find place in Republic Day tableaux

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Developmental and social schemes — including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ — of the Narendra Modi-led government will be showcased through tableaux at the 68th Republic Day parade here this year.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) chose Goods and Services Tax (GST) as their tableau theme.

The Housing for All scheme, launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, will also be part of the tableaux.

Social awareness programmes, like the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, will be showcased through Haryana’s tableau.

The state, which recently drew much attention on account of its women sportspersons, particularly in the field of wrestling, will showcase their achievements through the tableau.

The Central Public Works Department’s (CPWD) tableau will be focusing on the concept of “Green India, Clean India”, while the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s tableau will have “Transforming India through Skill Development” as its theme.

The tableau of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will showcase its contribution to scientific development in the country.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) has chosen ‘Khadi India’ theme to highlight the importance of the fabric.