Modi remembers Bose on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saluted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and extolled him for his valour displayed during the struggle for freedom.

“I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism.

“Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and well-being of the marginalised sections of society,” Modi said.

He also expressed his gratitude to be given a chance to declassify files related to Bose’s life and fulfil people’s decades long demand.

Files related to Bose are available on http://www.netajipapers.gov.in.