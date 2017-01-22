Misty Sunday morning, daylight to improve

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) It was a misty Sunday morning with shallow fog in the national capital, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature, which increased to about a degree since Saturday, was recorded at 8.4 degree Celsius, a notch above the average for this time of the season, the weather office said.

“The day is not expected to be cold as the day light is likely to improve,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 92 per cent and visibility was 600 metres.

According to the weather office, while the minimum temperature was likely to reach 10 degrees on Sunday, the icy Himalayan winds from the snow covered mountains in the northwestern region kept the mercury from rising furhter.

“The minimum and maximum temperature on Monday are expecte to rise by a degree,” an official from IMD said.

Saturday’s maximum and minimum temperature were 20.8 and 7.0 degree Clesius.