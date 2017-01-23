Madonna explains her speech at Women’s March

Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) Pop diva Madonna has defended her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the anti-Trump Womens March in Washington, D.C., saying her words were “taken wildly out of context”, a media report said on Monday.

At the protest march on Saturday the singer said that at times she has been angry after the election and thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House”, CBS news reported.

Later in a statement on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to US President Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage.

She said she hoped to effect change “with love”.

Madonna wrote that she did not promote violence and people should listen to her speech “in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context”.

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives. MSNBC later apologised.

Madonna’s performance at the Women’s March may have caught the attention of the new Trump administration.

In his initial tweet on the protests, Trump said “Celebs hurt cause badly”.

Later, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, appearing on “Face the Nation”, denounced the “vulgar” comments from some unnamed people at the Women’s March on Washington, saying there was no need for such “negative” comments.

“You had profanity-laced, vulgar comments coming from celebrities,” she said.

The Women’s March that reverberated in streets across the world, including in India, drew members of Congress, world-famous actresses and countless citizens here, protesting for numerous reasons, including immigration, health care and a general antipathy to Trump.

Many women wore knitted pink “pussy hats” – a reference to a recording that emerged during the election campaign in 2016, in which Trump talked about groping women.

The biggest demonstration took place in Washington, where protesters filled Pennsylvania Avenue, the same street that Trump walked down on Friday during his inaugural parade.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up,” Madonna told the crowd.

“It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end,” CNN reported citing the singer as saying.