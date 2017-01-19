Madhya Pradesh to get 200 Janaushadhi stores

Bhopal, Jan 19 (IANS) Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar on Thursday announced opening of 200 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi stores in Madhya Pradesh in an MoU between the state and central government.

The minister said this while kicking-off the DigiDhan Mela here. Janaushadhi stores is a government-initiative which aims to provide medicines to the underprivileged at cheaper rates.

Ananth Kumar said while Bengaluru is known as Asia’s Silicon Valley, Madhya Pradesh has now become the “IT state”.

He also said the DigiDhan Mela would also be held in other places of the state like Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dewas.

The objective of these Melas would be to encourage people on cashless transactions and providing information on cashless transaction machines and products.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a global leader now. Demonetisation intended to control the circulation of fake currency notes, corruption, black money and terrorism,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.