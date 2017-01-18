Long process to complete ‘Vada Chennai’ trilogy: Vetrimaaran

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Vetrimaaran says he will take his own sweet time to complete the “Vada Chennai” trilogy, which stars Dhanush in the lead, as he will get “bored” if he chooses to complete three parts in succession.

“I can’t shoot three parts simultaneously, I will get bored. So I will do the first part, then will do another film, Dhanush will have three-four films in between, then I will again do the second part. It’s going to be a long process for me to finish these three parts,” Vetrimaaran told IANS.

The film will chronicle 30 years in the life of a gangster from North Chennai, and also stars Amala Paul and Vijay Sethupathi.

This project will mark Vetrimaaran’s fifth association with Dhanush. Apart from working in films such as “Pollathavan” and “Aadukalam”, the duo has also jointly produced critically-acclaimed films “Kaaka Muttai” and “Visaaranai”.

Asked what has made his relationship with Dhanush tick, Vetrimaaran said: “The mutual trust and respect has grown over the years.”

“I can just ask him to come to the sets without telling him what the film is all about and he can just perform whatever he wants to perform. We know what to expect of each other. We know how to handle each other as well,” he said.

He also clarified that his absolute focus is currently on the first part of “Vada Chennai”, putting to rest rumours about signing a new project with actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

“My next shoot will be for the second schedule of ‘Vada Chennai’. After that, I would think about anything else. I don’t know yet,” he added.