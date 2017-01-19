Lindsay Lohan ‘educating herself’ on Islam

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Lindsay Lohan hasnt converted to Islam, but is just educating herself, says a source.

“Lindsay is educating herself on different cultures and their practices to be able to better understand the people and communicate,” a friend of the actress told pagesix.com.

Lohan, who recently visited refugees in Turkey and spent New Year’s Eve in Dubai, sparked speculation when she deleted all her Instagram posts and replaced her biography with an Arabic greeting.

Her mother Dina said: “I have raised my children to be compassionate and to educate themselves on a global level…to learn about different cultures and their practices and to respect them.”