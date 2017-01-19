Kim Kardashian’s cameo in film involves jewellery heist

New York, Jan 19 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who was robbed of jewellery in Paris last year, will reportedly shoot for the film “Oceans Eight” involving a jewellery heist.

The film’s shooting has been going on at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for days, with star cameos to recreate the Met Gala for a dramatic heist scene.

Kardashian was seen headed to the set with her sister Kendall Jenner on Monday. According to sources, the Met Gala scene involves the theft of a high-end necklace in a museum bathroom.

Sources said Kardashian is in the film, although it’s not clear if she is a victim or a famous face in the crowd, reports pagesix.com.

The movie’s main cast includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling.

On Monday, in one of her first public appearances since the robbery, Kardashian was back in a gown to film the scene in which the all-female cast pulls off a jewellery raid.

An insider said: “We were surprised Kim showed up for filming. She had seemed totally traumatised by her Paris robbery. But then she will still appear in a movie that glamorises a jewellery heist.”

Kardashian’s representative confirmed she has a cameo in the movie, but declined to comment further.