Keegan won’t leave house without eye lift cream

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Michelle Keegan can’t leave the house without her eye lift cream, which she applies to her face before she goes on set to shoot a new show or fashion campaign.

“I am championing this eye cream – it is by Janjira. I have it in my handbag, and use it every morning at the moment before I go on set,” Keegan BANG showbiz, reports femalefirtst.co.uk.

And the actress, who is married to former “The Only Way Is Essex” star Mark Wright, has shared that she also “slathers” on the brand Janjira’s body butter, which leaves her skin feeling “so lovely and soft”.

“I’ve been slathering on this Janjira body butter. It smells really exotic and leaves my skin feeling so lovely and soft,” she said.