JLo ‘head over heels’ for Drake

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is said to be “head over heels” in love with rapper Drake, who is 17 years younger to her.

Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, started dating late last year.

“She’s head over heels for Drake. It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him,” a source told etonline.com.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in December 2016 after Drake visited Lopez at her Las Vegas show. They were spotted enjoying a dinner in Hollywood just before Christmas, and celebrated New Year together in Las Vegas.

Lopez had earlier revealed they have been in the studio recording new music together.

Asked about her new project with Drake, she had said: “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”