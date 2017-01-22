James Marsden considered for ‘Green Lantern Corps’

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor James Marsden is reportedly being eyed by DC Comics to star in “Green Lantern Corps”.

An insider said that Marsden is included in the shortlist of actors being considered to play Hal Jordan, one out of two Green Lanterns, in the upcoming movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’ve heard one more name, too,” the insider said about Marsden’s potential casting.

“Ever since ‘Westworld’, Marsden has been pretty hot around here. They’ve discussed him for Hal as well,” the insider added.

Previously, there were reports about possible shortlist of actors who may play Hal Jordan. The list included names such as Tom Cruise, Jake Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Bradley Cooper, Joel McHale and Ryan Reynolds — who had played the character in the 2011 film “Green Lantern”.

While the company is busy trying to find the perfect actor to play the part, the other Green Lantern, John Stewart, will be played by Sterling K. Brown.

Unlike the previous adaptation “Green Lantern” which focused more on Hal Jordan, the upcoming movie is expected to focus on the Corps, the intergalactic police force formed to protect different sectors of the universe.

“Green Lantern Corps” is scheduled for a July 24, 2020 release in the US.