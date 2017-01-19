Icy winds envelope Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jan 19 (IANS) Icy winds enveloped the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with most of the places recording sub-zero temperatures.

Shimla saw a slight rise in night temperature. The morning temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius, a marginal rise from Wednesday, the weather office here said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 6.2 degrees in Manali, 0.8 degrees in Solan and 7.2 degrees in Dharamsala.

The Met office predicted mainly dry weather till Saturday.