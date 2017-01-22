Himachal may witness heavy snowfall from Tuesday

Shimla, Jan 22 (IANS) Moderate to heavy snowfall may hit Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday. Locals and tourists are advised not to venture to the state’s higher reaches as transportation links may snap after snowfall.

An active western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Monday. An induced upper air cyclonic circulation is most likely to develop over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan on the same day, meteorological office director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

He said under the combined influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread rain and snowfall activity was most likely to occur over the state from January 24 to 27.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall is likely to occur over the state on January 24 and 25 and scattered heavy on January 26,” Singh said in a statement.

The picturesque tourist spots of Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie and Manali may experience more spells of snow during this period.

Shimla on Sunday recorded a low temperature of four degrees Celsius while it was 6.7 degrees below freezing point in Keylong, minus 2.6 degrees in Kalpa, 2.9 degrees in Manali and 7.8 degrees in Dharamsala.

Kalpa recorded 3.6 cm of snowfall in the past 24 hours, while Nahan had 3.7 mm of rain.