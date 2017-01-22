Geri Horner gives birth to son

London, Jan 22 (IANS) Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, who has been keeping fans updated with her second pregnancy on social media, has announced that she has welcomed a baby with her husband Christian Horner.

“Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning,” she tweeted on Saturday, reports ok.co.uk.

She is already mother to daughter Bluebell.

Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, whose birthday also falls on January 21, tweeted: “Amazing news, so happy! Birthday twins. Love you all.”