Donald Trump, Melania performs first dance

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took the stage on Friday night to perform their first dance at the inaugural ball within hours of taking office.

The first couple danced at the Liberty Ball to a cover version of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”, CNN reported.

Sinatra had performed in former President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural ball.

Donald and Melania were soon accompanied by his family and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife.

The couple will also attend the Freedom Ball and the Salute to the Armed Forces Ball.

Trump was sworn-in on Friday as the 45th US President succeeding Barack Obama.