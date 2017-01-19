Donald Trump arrives in Washington DC

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) US President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington DC ahead of Friday’s inauguration ceremony.

Trump, who won November’s election despite losing the popular contest by 2.8 million votes — more than any winning candidate in history — will be sworn in as President on Friday, Mirror online reported.

He took off in a military jet from New York’s LaGuardia Airport shortly before 11.30 a.m. local time, leaving the city for the final time as a private citizen.

He landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, a short car journey away from the capital.

On Thursday night he will attend a “Make America Great Again” concert at the Lincoln Memorial, where country singer Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down will perform.