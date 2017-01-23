Congressional leaders to meet Trump

Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) Top congressional leaders will head to the White House on Monday to meet newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump, according to sources.

It will be the first official meeting between Capitol Hill leaders and the new president who was sworn-in on January 20, Politico reported.

The invite list includes the top two officials from each party in each chamber: Republican party’s House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, and Democratic party’s Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer.

Republicans have sketched out an ambitious agenda that includes dismantling the Affordable Care Act (ACA), enacting tax reform and swiftly confirming Trump’s Cabinet nominees and, ultimately, his Supreme Court pick.

But they are facing fierce resistance from the Democrats who are mounting remarkable levels of opposition to the new President – exemplified by the massive Women’s March in Washington on Saturday and the dozens of House Democrats who skipped Trump’s inauguration ceremony.