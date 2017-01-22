Congress workers vandalise party office in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 22 (IANS) Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters went on the rampage at the party headquarters here after the names of 63 poll candidates were announced on Sunday.

They were angry at the distribution of poll tickets.

The workers threw chairs, broke furniture, tore off posters and raised slogans against Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Kishore Upadhyaya and Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

In the list released earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was announced as contestant from Kiccha and Haridwar (Rural) while T.P.S. Rawat will contest from Lansdown and Surendra Singh Negi from Kotdwar.

The party has fielded Mantri Prasad Naithani from Deoprayag while Laxmi Rana will contest from Rudraprayag.

Raj Kumar will contest from Rajpur Road and Suryakant Dhamana will be party’s candidate from Dehradun Cantt.

In Mussourie, Godavri Thapli will be the Congress candidate

The party has fielded Rajpal Kharola from Rishikesh, Dinesh Agarwal from Dharampur and Nav Prabhat from Vikasnagar.