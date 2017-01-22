Congress first list for Uttarakhand out, workers protest

Dehradun/New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 63 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls, triggering anger among some activists who vandalised the party office in Dehradun.

According to the list issued by All India Congress Committee, Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest from two seats: Hardwar Rural and Kichha.

Most outgoing MLAs have been repeated by the Congress and a few defectors from other parties have also been given ticket.

Suryakant Dhasmana, who was acquitted by the CBI court in 2012 in connection with killing one person and injuring two persons during the Uttarakhand movement, has been fielded from Dehradun Cantt.

State Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay will contest from Sahaspur.

A section of Congress workers, unhappy over the ticket distribution, vandalised the party office in Dehradun.

The workers threw chairs, broke furniture, tore off posters and raised slogans against Upadhyaya and Chief Minister Rawat.

Rawat tried to play down the controversy, saying some hopefuls were unhappy they had not been fielded but “everyone who keeps working for the party” will get a chance in future.

A 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be elected on February 15.