Clear Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) It was a clear Monday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

The sky would remain clear during the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the average for this time of the season.

A total of 30 trains were delayed here, with seven rescheduled and one cancelled, a railway official said.