Centre urges people to call off Jallikattu protest

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (IANS) Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed to Jallikattu protesters in Tamil Nadu to call off their agitation.

The appeal came after the protests turned violent in Chennai and some parts of Tamil Nadu.

The minister said now that the Tamil Nadu government has issued an ordinance to permit the bull taming sport, the protesters should call off the agitation.

He told reporters here that the central government was sensitive to the sentiments and cultural ethos of the people.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister accused the Congress and the DMK of converting the protest into a political battle.

“Some parties are trying to create anti-Centre feeling. What is the mistake the Modi government done? The Congress and DMK are supporting this.”

“I have no problem with the youths and other people who have genuine feelings that the native sport should be allowed,” he said.