CBI files preliminary enquiry in appointment of minister’s kin



New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The CBI on Wednesday registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) in the appointment of Soumya Jain, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter, as adviser to the Delhi government’s Mohalla Clinic project.

Besides Soumya, Delhi Health Department Managing Director Tarun Singh and unknown government officials have also been named in the PE registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Soumya resigned as adviser to the AAP government’s Mohalla Health Clinics in July last year after her appointment courted controversy following the attack by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Health Minister had then defended the decision to appoint his daughter, claiming Soumya was not receiving any perks or salary for the “honorary” post while the then Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung recently said she did receive payment but later returned it.