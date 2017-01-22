Car-garbage truck collision in Madhya Pradesh kills 5

Indore, Jan 22 (IANS) At least five persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a garbage truck near here on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Rajendra Nagar locality of Indore, killing on the spot all the five persons travelling in the car.

According to police, all the five bodies were badly mutilated and could be recognised only with the help of cellphones and identity cards.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Panwar, who visited the site, said: “The bodies were trapped in the car. They were retrieved after cutting a part of the car. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to the district hospital.”