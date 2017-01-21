Blast hits refugee camp on Jordan-Syria border

Amman, Jan 21 (IANS) An explosion occurred at the Al Rukban refugee camp on the border between Jordan and Syria on Saturday, the state-run Petra news agency reported, citing a source in the Jordan Armed Forces.

A total of 14 Syrians who were injured in the blast were allowed to enter Jordan, Petra news agency said.

An officer in the Jordan Armed Forces said a booby trapped car was exploded at the Rukban camp.

The source ruled out the possibility that Jordanians were hurt in the blast as Jordanian relief workers who distribute aid to the refugees are not present regularly at the camp.